Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

ENLAY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC cut Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enel from €9.25 ($9.84) to €9.75 ($10.37) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enel from €9.00 ($9.57) to €7.20 ($7.66) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Enel from €9.20 ($9.79) to €8.50 ($9.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77. Enel has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

