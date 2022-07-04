Financial Analysis: Full Truck Alliance (YMM) versus Its Rivals

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) is one of 413 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Full Truck Alliance to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Full Truck Alliance $730.79 million -$573.46 million -6.43 Full Truck Alliance Competitors $1.72 billion $247.96 million -40,918.90

Full Truck Alliance’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Full Truck Alliance. Full Truck Alliance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full Truck Alliance -71.02% -10.24% -9.52% Full Truck Alliance Competitors -30.95% -63.03% -7.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Full Truck Alliance and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full Truck Alliance 0 0 3 0 3.00 Full Truck Alliance Competitors 1596 10957 23701 518 2.63

Full Truck Alliance currently has a consensus target price of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 69.65%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 60.16%. Given Full Truck Alliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Full Truck Alliance is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Full Truck Alliance competitors beat Full Truck Alliance on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Full Truck Alliance (Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

