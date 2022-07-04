Contrasting BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BIMI International Medical and Nu Skin Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIMI International Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Nu Skin Enterprises 0 2 1 0 2.33

Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus price target of $61.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.52%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than BIMI International Medical.

Volatility & Risk

BIMI International Medical has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nu Skin Enterprises has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BIMI International Medical and Nu Skin Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIMI International Medical $27.08 million 0.24 -$34.99 million N/A N/A Nu Skin Enterprises $2.70 billion 0.83 $147.27 million $2.70 16.56

Nu Skin Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than BIMI International Medical.

Profitability

This table compares BIMI International Medical and Nu Skin Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIMI International Medical -114.90% -152.46% -67.87% Nu Skin Enterprises 5.28% 22.05% 10.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.3% of BIMI International Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of BIMI International Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats BIMI International Medical on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIMI International Medical (Get Rating)

BIMI International Medical Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies. It distributes Stryker spinal products, Olympus endoscopes, imported imaging products, and diagnostic imaging equipment to drug stores, private clinics, pharmaceutical dealers, and hospitals in the Southwest region of the People's Republic of China. The company also distributes generic drugs, Chinese herbal medicine, biochemical drugs, raw ingredients for pharmaceutical products, antibiotics, cardiovascular drugs, and anti-obesity medicines. In addition, it offers prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, health foods, sundry products, traditional Chinese medicines, personal and family care products, medical devices, and miscellaneous items under the Lijiantang Pharmacy brand name. Further, the company provides medical services in the hospitals, as well as IT research and development services. It sells its medicine and other healthcare products to customers through its directly owned stores. The company was formerly known as BOQI International Medical Inc. and changed its name to BIMI International Medical Inc. in June 2021. BIMI International Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Chongqing, the People's Republic of China.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, LifePak nutritional supplements, ageLOC Meta nutritional supplements, and Beauty Focus Collagen+ skin care supplements, as well as other weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. It sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands. The company promotes and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

