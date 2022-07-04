Reviewing Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) & Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) and Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ealixir and Napco Security Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ealixir N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Napco Security Technologies $114.04 million 6.56 $15.41 million $0.45 44.73

Napco Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ealixir.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Napco Security Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Ealixir shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Napco Security Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ealixir and Napco Security Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ealixir 0 0 0 0 N/A Napco Security Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

Napco Security Technologies has a consensus price target of $27.20, suggesting a potential upside of 33.66%. Given Napco Security Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Napco Security Technologies is more favorable than Ealixir.

Volatility & Risk

Ealixir has a beta of -2.28, suggesting that its share price is 328% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Napco Security Technologies has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ealixir and Napco Security Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ealixir N/A N/A N/A Napco Security Technologies 12.29% 13.51% 10.55%

Summary

Napco Security Technologies beats Ealixir on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ealixir (Get Rating)

EALIXIR Inc. operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Napco Security Technologies (Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company's alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

