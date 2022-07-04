MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKSI. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKSI opened at $96.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.29. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $95.21 and a 52 week high of $181.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.