Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NHYDY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 94.00 to 86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DNB Markets cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 84.00 to 82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.4653 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

