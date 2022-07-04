Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSE AA opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

