Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAP. Citigroup boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.57. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

