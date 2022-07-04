Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Short Interest Update

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300,000 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the May 31st total of 7,570,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

NYSE KD opened at $10.04 on Monday. Kyndryl has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kyndryl will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kyndryl news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $4,636,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,307,055 shares in the company, valued at $272,146,071. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

