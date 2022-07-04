Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Short Interest Update

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300,000 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the May 31st total of 7,570,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
NYSE KD opened at $10.04 on Monday. Kyndryl has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kyndryl will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kyndryl Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
