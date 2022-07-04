M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Up 48.7% in June

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,051,100 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the May 31st total of 706,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,102.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.31 on Monday. M&G has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGPUF shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut M&G from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.82) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on M&G from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 275 ($3.37) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. AlphaValue upgraded M&G to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 226 ($2.77) price target (up from GBX 217 ($2.66)) on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&G currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.59.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

