Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Up 47.9% in June

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NIM opened at $9.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIM. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,097,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 64,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

