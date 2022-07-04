Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Up 48.2% in June

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the May 31st total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

NYSE JQC opened at $5.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $6.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

