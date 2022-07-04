AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Update

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the May 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $111.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.32 and a 200 day moving average of $128.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

