Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company.

LXRX stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $290.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.42. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.21% and a negative net margin of 29,310.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $420,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 25,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 109,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 120.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 212,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 116,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

