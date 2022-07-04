JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Price Target to $22.50

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.50 to $22.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $174.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $782,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,243.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

