Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.71.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.