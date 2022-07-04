Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) and Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Head-To-Head Review

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) and Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vinco Ventures and Hasbro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinco Ventures $9.79 million 30.24 -$713.17 million N/A N/A Hasbro $6.42 billion 1.77 $428.70 million $2.69 30.24

Hasbro has higher revenue and earnings than Vinco Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares Vinco Ventures and Hasbro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinco Ventures -5,456.27% N/A -8.03% Hasbro 5.78% 21.98% 6.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Vinco Ventures shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Hasbro shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Vinco Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Hasbro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Vinco Ventures has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hasbro has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vinco Ventures and Hasbro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinco Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Hasbro 0 3 3 0 2.50

Hasbro has a consensus target price of $108.14, suggesting a potential upside of 32.94%. Given Hasbro’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hasbro is more favorable than Vinco Ventures.

Summary

Hasbro beats Vinco Ventures on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinco Ventures (Get Rating)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors. The company also offers Lomotif app that allows its users to create their own music videos; Cortex, a real-time analytics for marketing spend and revenue optimization; and delivers ad-campaign creation, optimalization, and monetization at scale. In addition, it provides Non-Fungible Token, a platform for artists and content owners to distribute their intellectual property, and digital marketing services for brands and influencers. The company was formerly known as Edison Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Vinco Ventures, Inc. in November 2020. Vinco Ventures, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Fairport, New York.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels. Its toys and games include action figures, arts and crafts and creative play products, fashion and other dolls, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, sports action blasters and accessories, vehicles and toy-related specialty products, games, and other consumer products; and licensed products, such as apparels, publishing products, home goods and electronics, and toy products. The company's Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment engages in the promotion of its brands through the development of trading card, role-playing, and digital game experiences based on Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast games. Its Entertainment segment engages in the development, acquisition, production, distribution, and sale of world-class entertainment content, including film, scripted and unscripted television, family programming, digital content, and live entertainment. The company sells its products to retailers, distributors, wholesalers, discount stores, drug stores, mail order houses, catalog stores, department stores, and other traditional retailers, as well as ecommerce retailers; and directly to customer through Hasbro PULSE e-commerce website. Hasbro, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

