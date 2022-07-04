Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ACCD. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Accolade from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.88.

ACCD opened at $9.53 on Friday. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.15.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($4.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($4.19). Accolade had a negative net margin of 124.17% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 4.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth about $2,391,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 39.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

