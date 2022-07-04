Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ACCD. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Accolade from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.88.
ACCD opened at $9.53 on Friday. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.15.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 4.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth about $2,391,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 39.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.
About Accolade (Get Rating)
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accolade (ACCD)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.