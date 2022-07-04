Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives $56.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EIFZF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

