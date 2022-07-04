ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives C$49.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.39.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ATCO to a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$44.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.42. The firm has a market cap of C$5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 17.29. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$40.00 and a 12-month high of C$48.04.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$44.50 per share, with a total value of C$222,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,387,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,174,225,327.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

