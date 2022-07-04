Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $498.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVVIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.50) to GBX 520 ($6.38) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.50) to GBX 520 ($6.38) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 494 ($6.06) to GBX 500 ($6.13) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Get Aviva alerts:

AVVIY opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. Aviva has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.