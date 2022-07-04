Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $498.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVVIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.50) to GBX 520 ($6.38) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.50) to GBX 520 ($6.38) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 494 ($6.06) to GBX 500 ($6.13) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

AVVIY opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. Aviva has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Analyst Recommendations for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

