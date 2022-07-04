Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $104.47 Average PT from Brokerages

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.75.
PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.
In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PSX stock opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
