Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $104.47 Average PT from Brokerages

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

