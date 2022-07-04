Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $9.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CECE. StockNews.com lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $6.04 on Friday. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $212.30 million, a P/E ratio of 75.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $92.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth $91,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 36.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

