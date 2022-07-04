HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 590 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 590 ($7.24) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 640 ($7.85) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.87) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.81) price target on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($6.99) target price on HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 597.55 ($7.33).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 534.40 ($6.56) on Friday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.40) and a one year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 515.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 509.97. The stock has a market cap of £107.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.47.

In other news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.15) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($92,197.28).

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.