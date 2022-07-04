Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) versus Model N (NYSE:MODN) Head-To-Head Review

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Model N and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N -13.60% -7.58% -2.66% Integral Ad Science -14.03% -5.60% -3.63%

This table compares Model N and Integral Ad Science’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N $193.45 million 4.89 -$29.74 million ($0.78) -32.94 Integral Ad Science $323.51 million 4.71 -$52.44 million ($0.34) -28.91

Model N has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Integral Ad Science. Model N is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integral Ad Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Model N shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Model N and Integral Ad Science, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N 0 0 4 0 3.00 Integral Ad Science 0 1 7 1 3.00

Model N currently has a consensus price target of $36.80, suggesting a potential upside of 43.25%. Integral Ad Science has a consensus price target of $23.11, suggesting a potential upside of 135.11%. Given Integral Ad Science’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than Model N.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Model N on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Model N Company Profile (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc. provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs. It also provides Deal Management, which increases deal conversion and pricing consistency; Deal Intelligence that controls price concessions and determines ideal prices; Channel Management, which provides manufacturers a view of inventory, as well as evaluate price protection and stock rotation, and matching available inventory to quotes; Market Development Fund Management that allows companies to streamline their MDF process and reduce revenue leakage; Rebates Management, which centralizes control of rebate programs; and Channel Data Management that automates the process of collection, cleansing, validation, and standardization of channel partner data, such as POS, inventory, and claims. In addition, the company offers implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. The company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

