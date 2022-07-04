AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of ACM opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 52-week low of $58.36 and a 52-week high of $79.97.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 107.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

