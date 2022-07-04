Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

MMP stock opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

