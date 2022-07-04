Brokerages Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT at $301.60

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.60.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $240.19 on Wednesday. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $225.92 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.40 and its 200-day moving average is $303.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27.
In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in ANSYS by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
