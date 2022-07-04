Brokerages Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT at $301.60

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $240.19 on Wednesday. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $225.92 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.40 and its 200-day moving average is $303.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in ANSYS by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

