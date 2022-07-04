Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $560.14.

BZLYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group raised Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC downgraded Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 531 ($6.51) to GBX 541 ($6.64) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 650 ($7.97) to GBX 670 ($8.22) in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Beazley has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

