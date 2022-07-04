Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several analysts recently commented on KGSPY shares. HSBC upgraded Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €80.00 ($85.11) to €70.00 ($74.47) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €100.00 ($106.38) to €86.00 ($91.49) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €110.00 ($117.02) to €70.00 ($74.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

KGSPY opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $126.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.78.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

