Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) and ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Financial Contrast

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) and ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

This table compares Graybug Vision and ProQR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graybug Vision N/A -50.75% -47.76% ProQR Therapeutics -2,469.79% -54.60% -33.17%

Graybug Vision has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Graybug Vision and ProQR Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graybug Vision 0 2 2 0 2.50 ProQR Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63

Graybug Vision currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 155.10%. ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.43, suggesting a potential upside of 841.52%. Given ProQR Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProQR Therapeutics is more favorable than Graybug Vision.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Graybug Vision and ProQR Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graybug Vision N/A N/A -$35.82 million ($1.63) -0.60 ProQR Therapeutics $1.60 million 35.16 -$72.90 million ($1.07) -0.74

Graybug Vision has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProQR Therapeutics. ProQR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graybug Vision, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.9% of Graybug Vision shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Graybug Vision shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Graybug Vision beats ProQR Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graybug Vision (Get Rating)

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. It also develops GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, an intravitreally injected implant formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About ProQR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome. The company also engages in the developing of Axiomer RNA base-editing platform technology. It has a license agreement with Radboud University Medical Center, Inserm Transfert SA, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Leiden University Medical Center, as well as license and research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of potential new medicines for genetic disorders in the liver and nervous system. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.