Guild (NYSE:GHLD) versus Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Head-To-Head Review

Guild and Home Point Capital are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Guild shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Home Point Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 78.0% of Guild shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Home Point Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Guild and Home Point Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guild 21.62% 19.18% 4.35% Home Point Capital 4.19% -11.77% -1.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guild and Home Point Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guild $1.58 billion 0.40 $283.77 million $5.39 1.93 Home Point Capital $961.50 million 0.55 $166.27 million $0.21 18.33

Guild has higher revenue and earnings than Home Point Capital. Guild is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Point Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Guild and Home Point Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guild 0 1 3 0 2.75 Home Point Capital 3 4 1 0 1.75

Guild presently has a consensus target price of $15.38, suggesting a potential upside of 47.84%. Home Point Capital has a consensus target price of $4.89, suggesting a potential upside of 27.09%. Given Guild’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guild is more favorable than Home Point Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Guild has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Point Capital has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guild beats Home Point Capital on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

