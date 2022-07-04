Financial Survey: Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) versus Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) and Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dune Acquisition and Greenhill & Co., Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenhill & Co., Inc. 2 1 1 0 1.75

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 73.30%. Given Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenhill & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A Greenhill & Co., Inc. $317.54 million 0.51 $42.31 million $0.95 9.26

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dune Acquisition N/A -31.50% 1.60% Greenhill & Co., Inc. 9.56% 33.70% 5.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Dune Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greenhill & Co., Inc. beats Dune Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dune Acquisition (Get Rating)

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co., Inc., an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions. It also advises clients on strategic matters, including activist shareholder defense, special committee projects, licensing deals, and joint ventures; and valuation, negotiation tactics, industry dynamics, structuring alternatives, and timing and pricing of transactions, as well as financing alternatives. In addition, the company provides restructuring advisory services to debtors, creditors, governments, and other stakeholders, and acquirers of distressed companies and assets; and advice on restructuring alternatives, capital structures, and sales or recapitalizations. Further, it assists clients in identifying and capitalizing on incremental sources of value; and on court-assisted reorganizations by developing and seeking approval for plans of reorganization, as well as the implementation of such plans. Additionally, the company advises on private placements of debt and structured equity, refinancing of existing debt facilities, negotiating the modification, and amendment of covenants, as well as acts as an independent advisor. It also offers financial advisory services to pension funds, endowments, and other institutional investors on transactions involving alternative assets; and advice to alternative asset fund sponsors for private capital raising, financing, restructuring, liquidity options, valuation, and related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

