Financial Comparison: MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) versus WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD)

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) and WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MarketWise and WaveDancer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 3 4 0 2.57 WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A

MarketWise presently has a consensus target price of $8.64, indicating a potential upside of 151.25%. Given MarketWise’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MarketWise is more favorable than WaveDancer.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MarketWise and WaveDancer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $549.18 million 2.00 -$1.01 billion N/A N/A WaveDancer $15.03 million 1.50 -$1.13 million ($0.24) -5.42

WaveDancer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MarketWise.

Volatility and Risk

MarketWise has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WaveDancer has a beta of 3.44, indicating that its share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of MarketWise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of WaveDancer shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of MarketWise shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of WaveDancer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MarketWise and WaveDancer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise -53.09% N/A -76.33% WaveDancer -23.83% -33.45% -22.88%

Summary

MarketWise beats WaveDancer on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketWise (Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc. operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis. It provides its research across various platforms, including desktop and laptop, as well as mobile devices, such as tablets and mobile phones. The company serves approximately 972 thousand paid subscribers and approximately 13.7 million free subscribers. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About WaveDancer (Get Rating)

WaveDancer, Inc. engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Information Analysis Incorporated and changed its name to WaveDancer, Inc. in December 2021. WaveDancer, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

