Comparing Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) and PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals and PyroGenesis Canada are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and PyroGenesis Canada’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salarius Pharmaceuticals $1.84 million 6.48 -$12.77 million ($0.37) -0.57 PyroGenesis Canada $24.79 million 13.66 -$30.67 million ($0.21) -9.48

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PyroGenesis Canada. PyroGenesis Canada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salarius Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and PyroGenesis Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salarius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 PyroGenesis Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Salarius Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,781.47%. Given Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Salarius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PyroGenesis Canada.

Volatility and Risk

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PyroGenesis Canada has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and PyroGenesis Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salarius Pharmaceuticals N/A -42.39% -40.53% PyroGenesis Canada -160.05% -92.90% -62.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.4% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of PyroGenesis Canada shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Salarius Pharmaceuticals beats PyroGenesis Canada on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma. The company also offers SP-3164, a small molecular protein degrader for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors. It has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds; HLB Life Sciences to develop, produce, manufacture, use, and sell the drug in South Korea; and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities, as well as a research partnership with the Cancer Epigenetics Institute at Fox Chase Cancer Center to identify new indications and biomarkers for SP-2577. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products, targeting primarily the aluminum and zinc industries; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon powders and silicon nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries. The company also provides plasma torches, including APT high-powered plasma torch for replacing fossil fuel burners. In addition, it offers plasma arc waste destruction systems for waste destruction onboard ships; steam plasma arc refrigerant cracking systems for the destruction of certain refrigerants, including chlorofluorocarbons, hydrofluorocarbons, and hydrochlorofluorocarbons; plasma arc chemical warfare agent destruction systems, which are mobile platforms for the onsite destruction of chemical warfare agents; plasma resource recovery systems for land-based waste destruction and waste-to-energy applications; plasma torches for waste gasification and combustion; and plasma arc gasification and vitrification. Further, the company provides engineering and manufacturing expertise, and contract research, as well as turnkey process equipment packages to the defense, metallurgical, mining, additive manufacturing (including 3D printing), oil and gas, and environmental industries. Additionally, it offers installation, commissioning, and start-up services. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

