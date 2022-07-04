Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $59.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TFC. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.19.

NYSE TFC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

