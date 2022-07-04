JMP Securities Trims TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Target Price to $13.00

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRTX. Citigroup lowered their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

NYSE TRTX opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 322.10, a current ratio of 322.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $730.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust (Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.