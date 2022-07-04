Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Down 20.3% in June

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Cingulate stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. Cingulate has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.15.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cingulate by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,994 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cingulate during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cingulate during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cingulate during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cingulate (Get Rating)

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.