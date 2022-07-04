Short Interest in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Drops By 20.3%

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 278,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 741,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,589,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Financial by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $45.12 on Monday. First Financial has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The company has a market cap of $560.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.60 million. First Financial had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. First Financial’s payout ratio is 22.83%.

THFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James raised shares of First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

