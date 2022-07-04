Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Short Interest Update

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 274,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDN. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Intellicheck from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $4.00 price target on Intellicheck in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NASDAQ:IDN opened at $2.12 on Monday. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 23.22% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellicheck news, CEO Bryan Lewis purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,293.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 41,563 shares of company stock worth $71,060 in the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intellicheck by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intellicheck by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 70,430 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intellicheck by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intellicheck by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

