Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Five9 stock opened at $94.73 on Monday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Five9's revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,250 shares in the company, valued at $14,260,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $92,649.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,595,862 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Five9 by 41,717.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after buying an additional 1,822,616 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,298,000 after buying an additional 1,564,988 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,296,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in Five9 by 175.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,019,000 after buying an additional 778,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

