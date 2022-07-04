MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Head to Head Survey

MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MeaTech 3D and Benson Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A Benson Hill N/A -26.30% -11.41%

This table compares MeaTech 3D and Benson Hill’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeaTech 3D N/A N/A -$18.02 million N/A N/A Benson Hill $147.21 million 3.71 -$126.25 million N/A N/A

MeaTech 3D has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Benson Hill.

Risk and Volatility

MeaTech 3D has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benson Hill has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MeaTech 3D and Benson Hill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A Benson Hill 0 1 3 0 2.75

Benson Hill has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 172.56%. Given Benson Hill’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of MeaTech 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Benson Hill shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Benson Hill shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Benson Hill beats MeaTech 3D on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MeaTech 3D Company Profile (Get Rating)

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Benson Hill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

