Comparing Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) & BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and BEO Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 34.71% 14.81% 1.35% BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Origin Bancorp and BEO Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.54%. Given Origin Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Dividends

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Origin Bancorp pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Origin Bancorp and BEO Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $303.85 million 3.11 $108.55 million $4.38 9.06 BEO Bancorp $33.57 million 1.43 $6.92 million N/A N/A

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats BEO Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Bancorp (Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 44 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

About BEO Bancorp (Get Rating)

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; Internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. BEO Bancorp was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

