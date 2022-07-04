Critical Comparison: Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) vs. Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exela Technologies and Nutex Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.17 billion 0.04 -$142.39 million ($0.99) -0.12 Nutex Health $18.79 million 105.44 -$13.67 million N/A N/A

Nutex Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exela Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and Nutex Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -13.97% N/A -15.61% Nutex Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Exela Technologies and Nutex Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nutex Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exela Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $1.28, suggesting a potential upside of 1,010.63%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Nutex Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exela Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exela Technologies beats Nutex Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exela Technologies (Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

About Nutex Health (Get Rating)

Nutex Health, Inc. operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments. This division owns and operates 21 facilities in 8 states. The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks, such as independent physician associations. Its management services organizations provide management, administrative, and other support services to its affiliated hospitals and physician groups. This division's cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates data across multiple information systems, settings, and sources to create a holistic view of each patient and provider, as well as allows to deliver care. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

