Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) vs. ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Head to Head Contrast

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) and ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Agile Therapeutics has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChemoCentryx has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

28.0% of Agile Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of ChemoCentryx shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Agile Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of ChemoCentryx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Agile Therapeutics and ChemoCentryx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agile Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 ChemoCentryx 0 1 4 1 3.00

Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $100.40, suggesting a potential upside of 15,577.70%. ChemoCentryx has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.27%. Given Agile Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agile Therapeutics is more favorable than ChemoCentryx.

Profitability

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and ChemoCentryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Therapeutics -1,209.95% -599.24% -176.49% ChemoCentryx -514.64% -47.24% -31.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and ChemoCentryx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Therapeutics $4.10 million 0.71 -$74.89 million ($26.98) -0.02 ChemoCentryx $32.22 million 59.13 -$131.76 million ($2.01) -13.31

Agile Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChemoCentryx. ChemoCentryx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agile Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ChemoCentryx beats Agile Therapeutics on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agile Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About ChemoCentryx (Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis. The company also develops TAVNEOS for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy, and lupus nephritis. In addition, it develops CCX559, an orally administered inhibitor for programmed death protein 1/programmed death-ligand 1 for the treatment of various cancers; and CCX507, an orally administered inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR9, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. Further, the company has early-stage drug candidates that targets Th17 driven diseases and CCR6. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

