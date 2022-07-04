Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Down 29.1% in June

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
VEEE opened at $2.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 million and a P/E ratio of -7.41. Twin Vee Powercats has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48.
Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 12.65%.
Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.
