Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Down 29.1% in June

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VEEE opened at $2.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 million and a P/E ratio of -7.41. Twin Vee Powercats has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 12.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 70.0% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 39,938 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

