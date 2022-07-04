Amphenol (NYSE:APH) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Cowen

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of APH opened at $63.75 on Friday. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

