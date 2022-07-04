FY2023 EPS Estimates for Home Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Home Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.83. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $26.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.88 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 34.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $34.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $45.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 47.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.81%.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

