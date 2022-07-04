Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKAW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKAW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.73.

