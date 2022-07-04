Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.67.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $157.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.75 and a 200 day moving average of $182.91. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

